ISS Crew to Perform Spacewalks on February 28, March 5 - NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th February, 2021) The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) will perform spacewalks on January 28 and March 5 in accordance with the US program, NASA reported.

In 2020, the ISS crew performed eight spacewalks, including seven under the US program and one under the Russian program.

According to NASA, US astronauts Kathleen Rubins and Victor Glover will perform a spacewalk on February 28 at 11:00 GMT, while on March 5 at 12:00 GMT, Rubins will perform a spacewalk with Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi. Each will last 6.5 hours.

In January, two spacewalks were performed in accordance with the US program.

Glover, Noguchi and Rubins are members of the 64th and current expedition to the ISS. Their mission started on October 21. There are also Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, and US astronauts Shannon Walker and Mike Hopkins on the ISS.