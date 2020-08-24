UrduPoint.com
ISS Crew To Remain Isolated In Russian Segment For Another Day - Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 39 seconds ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 08:44 PM

ISS Crew to Remain Isolated in Russian Segment for Another Day - Roscosmos

The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) will remain isolated in the Russian segment for another day as the search of a source of oxygen leak has not yet yielded results, Russia's state space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th August, 2020) The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) will remain isolated in the Russian segment for another day as the search of a source of oxygen leak has not yet yielded results, Russia's state space agency Roscosmos told Sputnik on Monday.

Last Thursday, the ISS cosmonauts and astronauts self-isolated in the space station's Russian segment for three days after suspecting a small air leak in the US segment.

"The working consultation among command centers of the partner countries decided to open the hatches at 11:00 am Moscow time [08:00 GMT] on August 25. The ISS crew will continue regular operations after it," Roscosmos said.

According to the statement, the air pressure inspections at different ISS modules have so far found no breach of their impermeability.

"After the reopening of the hatchets, the crew will continue to monitor the levels of pressure and atmosphere at the station," Roscosmos added.

According to NASA, the leakage was first detected back in September of last year, but its intensity increased only recently. While it still poses no threat to the crew, works were launched to find the source presumably a 0.1 millimeter (0.04 inch) hole in one of the US modules and the preliminary findings are expected to come by later this week.

