MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2021) The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) will seal the first crack, which caused an air leak in the Russian Zvezda module, later on Friday, state space agency Roscosmos said.

"Today, the Russian crew members of the ISS ... will do repair work, in particular, ... cosmonaut Sergey Ryzhikov will prepare the surface before applying the third layer of sealant, apply sealant and adjust a patch on the alleged leakage spot," Roscosmos said.

The crew was initially scheduled to start the final sealing of the 1.

8-inch crack - the first one detected in the intermediate chamber of the Zvezda module last October on Tuesday. However, the cosmonauts were asked instead to patch up the second crack in the Zvezda intermediate chamber, as well as to examine another location with a microscope for a possible leak.

On Wednesday, a source in the rocket and space sphere told Sputnik that the two cracks in the Zvezda module would be completely sealed by March 12.

A small air leak was first detected at the ISS in September 2019.