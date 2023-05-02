ISS Future After 2030 Will Be Shaped by Commercial Space Industry - US Nonprofit

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2023) The future of the International Space Station after the year of 2030 will be very much determined by the global commercial space industry, Space Foundation CEO Tom Zelibor told Sputnik.

"In terms of what happens after 2030 and the International Space Station, that is a future that will be shaped, if not driven by the global commercial space industry," Zelibor said. "The technologies and capabilities that are coming online from these space-oriented enterprises are a game-changer for everyone. Having those types of commercial resources available will allow not only for greater flexibility and choice, but also far more customized approaches to address the needs of those desiring low Earth orbit access for research or other commercial possibilities."

Today, there are companies approaching nations to provide potential orbiting platforms, and "that is a far different environment than our current space station or any other previous ones our nations have put into place," Zelibor added.

Last month, the Russian government extended the lifespan of the Russian segment of the ISS until 2028. The United States, Japan, Canada, and the participating countries of the European Space Agency have confirmed they will support continued space station operations through 2030, according to NASA.

When asked whether he thinks that space cooperation between Russia and the United States will continue and is needed after the ISS ends its existence, Zelibor stated, "I think there will always be ways for the US and Russia to work together in space."

"As the first two nation-state pioneers of space, we have a leadership responsibility to ourselves and one another to keep pushing towards the next great challenge," he said. "That is something both of our countries do quite well."

Commenting on whether cooperation in space will soon be moved from the state level to the level of private companies, Zelibor praised the "unmatched" creativity and diverse approaches that the private sector has offered.

"Today, more than 90 countries have access to space and the rise of the commercial space industry has helped make that expansive growth possible. Allowing commercial companies to provide space services allows civil space agencies/organizations to focus on other important assignments that might not otherwise get the attention they deserve," he explained.

On Thursday, NASA Administrator Bill Nelson said during a congressional hearing that the ISS will be deorbited between 2030 and 2031.