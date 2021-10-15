ISS Lost Orientation in Space While Testing Engines of Soyuz for 'Cinema Crew'

The International Space Station (ISS) lost its orientation in space while testing engines of the Soyuz MS-18 manned spacecraft, which will bring the "cinema crew" back to Earth this weekend, according to astronauts' negotiations with the flights control center, broadcast by NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The International Space Station (ISS) lost its orientation in space while testing engines of the Soyuz MS-18 manned spacecraft, which will bring the "cinema crew" back to Earth this weekend, according to astronauts' negotiations with the flights control center, broadcast by NASA.

"We received an emergency message from colleagues (from the US segment of the ISS) about the loss of orientation," cosmonaut Anton Shkaplerov told the Moscow region-based mission control center.

The center explained that this was a test of the Soyuz MS-18 motion control system, which is usually carried out with activated engines.