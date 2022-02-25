ISS May Deorbit Onto Europe or US If Sanctions Hit Space Cooperation With Russia - Rogozin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th February, 2022) The International Space Station (ISS) could face an uncontrolled descent from the orbit toward Europe or the United States if US sanctions affect space cooperation with Russia, Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, US President Joe Biden announced that new US sanctions on Russia in response to a military operation in Ukraine will "degrade" its aerospace industry and ability to build ships.

"If you block cooperation with us, who will save the ISS from an uncontrolled exit from orbit toward and crashing into the US or Europe? There is also a scenario of the 500-tonne structure falling on India or China. Would you threaten them with such prospects?" Rogozin wrote on Telegram.