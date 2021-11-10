ISS May Perform Maneuver to Avoid Collision With Chinese Satellite Fragment Tonight-Source

The Moscow region-based Mission Control Center can perform a maneuver tonight to avoid the International Space Station (ISS) collision with Chinese space debris, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) The Moscow region-based Mission Control Center can perform a maneuver tonight to avoid the International Space Station (ISS) collision with Chinese space debris, a source in the rocket and space industry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"The maneuver can be carried out at around 23:00 (20:00 GMT). The altitude of the station can be raised by 1.2 kilometers (0.

7 miles) with the help of the Progress MS-18 cargo vehicle," the source said.

A fragment of a Chinese meteorological satellite that was shot down in 2007 during China's tests of anti-satellite weapon is expected to dangerously approach the ISS in the early hours of Friday.

If the maneuver is performed, the planned ISS altitude correction, scheduled for November 16, will be canceled, the source added.

The maneuver will be performed in advance in order not to interfere with the Crew Dragon spacecraft docking, the source explained.