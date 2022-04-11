ISS Member States May Have to Pay Russia for Maintenance Services After 2024 - Roscosmos

Foreign partners under the International Space Station (ISS) project may have to buy station maintenance services from Russia if Moscow leaves the project after 2024, Russian state space agency Roscosmos chief Dmitry Rogozin told Sputnik

"They can solve issues with us � that we used to solve through our personal contribution to the work of the station � on a commercial basis. That is, roughly speaking, switch to commercial relations, buy our services," Rogozin said.

When asked in what Currency such payments could have been settled, he said in rubles.

The Roscosmos chief noted that it is "practically impossible" to create the same technical means that Russia uses to maintain the operation of the station.