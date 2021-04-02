The orbit of the International Space Station has been adjusted in preparation for the arrival of new crew members, according to information gleaned from conversation between astronauts and the Earth broadcast by NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd April, 2021) The orbit of the International Space Station has been adjusted in preparation for the arrival of new crew members, according to information gleaned from conversation between astronauts and the Earth broadcast by NASA.

On March 22, the Roscosmos press office told Sputnik that the engines of Progress MS-14 ship attached to Russia's ISS segment module Zvezda would be fired up and work for 129.3 seconds to increase the station's average altitude by 360 meters (0.22 miles) to 419.8 kilometers (260.4 miles).

"Pulse output is completed," a Russian Mission Control Center specialist told astronaut Sergey Ryzhikov.

On April 9, Russians Oleg Novitskiy, Petr Dubrov and American Mark Vande Hei will arrive at the station by spaceship Soyuz MS-17. Their arrival will start the 65th ISS expedition.