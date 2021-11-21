UrduPoint.com

ISS Orbital Correction Planned For December 1, Ahead Of Space Tourists' Arrival - Source

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 06:00 AM

ISS Orbital Correction Planned for December 1, Ahead of Space Tourists' Arrival - Source

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st November, 2021) The orbital altitude of the International Space Station (ISS) will be adjusted on December 1 using the engines of Russia's Progress cargo spacecraft, in preparation for the arrival of space tourists, a space industry source told Sputnik.

"The maneuver is planned for December 1, the preliminary time is 15.

18 Moscow time (12:18 GMT)," the source said.

A Soyuz MS-20 flight scheduled for December 8 is expected to take the first two Japanese space tourists to the ISS ” billionaire Yusaku Maezawa and his production assistant Yozo Hirano. The mission will last 12 days and will be led by Russian cosmonaut Alexander Misurkin.

Last week, the orbit of the ISS was adjusted in order to evade the wreckage of a Chinese satellite.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia China Progress December Industry

Recent Stories

Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Inter ..

Fifth edition of Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak International Holy Quran Competitio ..

5 hours ago
 Hamilton hits 'sweet' spot to claim inaugural Qata ..

Hamilton hits 'sweet' spot to claim inaugural Qatar GP pole

6 hours ago
 Slick Vlhova beats Shiffrin at Levi slalom

Slick Vlhova beats Shiffrin at Levi slalom

6 hours ago
 Lewis Hamilton on pole for inaugural Qatar Grand P ..

Lewis Hamilton on pole for inaugural Qatar Grand Prix

6 hours ago
 Slovakia Mulls Introducing Mandatory COVID-19 Vacc ..

Slovakia Mulls Introducing Mandatory COVID-19 Vaccination

6 hours ago
 Private school sealed for not inoculating COVID-19 ..

Private school sealed for not inoculating COVID-19 vaccine to students

6 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.