UrduPoint.com

ISS Orientation In Space Restored - NASA

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Fri 15th October 2021 | 04:55 PM

ISS Orientation in Space Restored - NASA

The International Space Station (ISS) restored its orientation in space on Friday with the help of engines of the Russian segment, according to astronauts' negotiations with the flights' control center, broadcast by NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The International Space Station (ISS) restored its orientation in space on Friday with the help of engines of the Russian segment, according to astronauts' negotiations with the flights' control center, broadcast by NASA.

Earlier in the day, the ISS lost its orientation in space while testing engines of the Soyuz MS-18 manned spacecraft, which will bring the "cinema crew" back to Earth this weekend.

"The orientation was restored. I think you see it there. Everything is fine," the Moscow region-based mission control center said

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Fine

Recent Stories

Mark NAZAROV: Turkmenistan's Observer Status in Co ..

Mark NAZAROV: Turkmenistan's Observer Status in Cooperation Council of Turkic-Sp ..

10 minutes ago
 With a Power-packed Unisoc T610 Processor, realme ..

With a Power-packed Unisoc T610 Processor, realme C21Y Now Available in Pakistan

19 minutes ago
 United States Donates Almost 10 Million Additional ..

United States Donates Almost 10 Million Additional Pfizer Vaccine Doses To Pakis ..

26 minutes ago
 UNESCO commends Cambodia's commitment to strengthe ..

UNESCO commends Cambodia's commitment to strengthen urban heritage preservation

4 minutes ago
 Vucic Hopes to Discuss Gas Prices With Putin on No ..

Vucic Hopes to Discuss Gas Prices With Putin on November 25

4 minutes ago
 Russia's Non-Resource Non-Energy Export to Reach R ..

Russia's Non-Resource Non-Energy Export to Reach Record $180Bln in 2021 - Export ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.