ISS Orientation in Space Restored - NASA

The International Space Station (ISS) restored its orientation in space on Friday with the help of engines of the Russian segment, according to astronauts' negotiations with the flights' control center, broadcast by NASA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2021) The International Space Station (ISS) restored its orientation in space on Friday with the help of engines of the Russian segment, according to astronauts' negotiations with the flights' control center, broadcast by NASA.

Earlier in the day, the ISS lost its orientation in space while testing engines of the Soyuz MS-18 manned spacecraft, which will bring the "cinema crew" back to Earth this weekend.

"The orientation was restored. I think you see it there. Everything is fine," the Moscow region-based mission control center said