ISS Participants' Commission Recommends Continued Station Operation After 2024 - Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) The safety commission of the countries participants of the International Space Station (ISS) project has decided to recommend that the states' governments extend the ISS operation after 2024, Russian state space corporation Roscosmos told Sputnik.

"Discussion of issues related to the extension of the ISS operation took place during the regular meeting of the safety commission in early September in a remote format. The commission members - representatives of the countries participating in the ISS program - discussed the current condition of the station and came to the common opinion: with constant proper maintenance of the ISS, it is recommended to continue to carry out tasks assigned to it in orbit after 2024," it said.