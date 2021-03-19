ISS Сrew Redocks Soyuz Spacecraft

The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) has completed re-docking of the Soyuz MS-17 manned spacecraft from one Russian module to another, the broadcast is being conducted on the Roscosmos website

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th March, 2021) The crew of the International Space Station (ISS) has completed re-docking of the Soyuz MS-17 manned spacecraft from one Russian module to another, the broadcast is being conducted on the Roscosmos website.

The Soyuz MS-17 spacecraft with Russian cosmonauts Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov, as well as US astronaut Kathleen Rubins, flew to the ISS in October 2020. Their return to Earth is scheduled for April 17.

According to the broadcast, Soyuz MS-17 with its crew, which had previously departed from the Rassvet module and flew around the station, docked with the Poisk module.

Re-docking was performed by Ryzhikov in manual mode.

The operation is needed in order for Soyuz MS-18 to dock at the Rassvet module in April. After the departure of Soyuz MS-17 in the same month, the Poisk module could be safely used for the next Russian spacewalk in June.

This is the 19th re-docking of the Soyuz spacecraft carried out on the ISS, and the 45th in total for the Soyuz spacecraft since 1978.