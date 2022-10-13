ISS Space Station Crew-4 Departure Delayed by Strong Winds in Splashdown Area - NASA

Mission directors have decided to delay the return to Earth of the four Crew-4 team members on the International Space Station (ISS) because of strong winds in the planned splashdown area, NASA announced on Thursday

"NASA and SpaceX are standing down from the Oct. 13 departure opportunity for the agency's Crew-4 mission from the International Space Station due to increased winds forecast in the splashdown area," the announcement said. "Mission teams will meet later in the day to determine the next target for Crew-4's undocking to begin their return."

NASA astronauts Bob Hines, Kjell Lindgren and Jessica Watkins along with European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Samantha Cristooretti have completed a nearly six month science mission on the ISS and are scheduled to return on a SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, the announcement said.

"The next available undocking opportunity is no earlier than 11:35 a.m. EDT Friday, October 14," the announcement added.

NASA and SpaceX will continue to monitor a cold front passing over the US state of Florida that is carrying high winds and rain towards the mission's splashdown zones off the Atlantic and Gulf coasts of the United States, according to the announcement.