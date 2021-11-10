ISS to Adjust Orbit Altitude in Debris Evasion Manoeuvre on Wednesday - Roscosmos

Roscosmos's Mission Control Center will conduct an evasion manoeuvre of the International Space Station (ISS) from the Chinese satellite wreckage on Wednesday evening, the press service of the Russian state corporation told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2021) Roscosmos's Mission Control Center will conduct an evasion manoeuvre of the International Space Station (ISS) from the Chinese satellite wreckage on Wednesday evening, the press service of the Russian state corporation told Sputnik.

"On November 10, at 20:15 GMT, the approaching and orientation engines of the Progress MS-18 transport cargo ship docked to the ISS will be turned on.

The burn magnitude will be 0.7 meters per second, the engines operating time will be 361 seconds," the press service said.

After the manoeuvre, the average altitude of the ISS orbit will increase by 4 feet and will be 1,377,952 feet above the Earth.

The correction is being carried out to evade a fragment of the Fengyun-1C spacecraft, which, according to the ballistic service, will otherwise approach the ISS by 1,969 feet on November 12.