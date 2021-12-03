UrduPoint.com

ISS To Perform Avoidance Maneuver Against Space Debris On Friday - Russia's Rogozin

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 10:30 AM

ISS to Perform Avoidance Maneuver Against Space Debris on Friday - Russia's Rogozin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd December, 2021) The International Space Station (ISS) will perform a maneuver to avoid debris of US rocket Pegasus on Friday morning, Dmitry Rogozin, the chief of Russia's state space agency Roscosmos said.

A fragment of the US carrier rocket Pegasus, launched in 1994, will fly at a 3.

3 mile distance from the ISS at about 10:33 GMT. An earlier statement by Roscosmos said there was no need of an ISS avoidance maneuver.

"Preliminarily, an avoidance maneuver of the ISS is planned for 10:58 a.m. Moscow time (07:58 GMT) on December 3 to prevent a dangerous approach with the Pegasus fragment," Rogozin said on Telegram.

The ISS has been approached by space debris trice in November.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia November December From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2021

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd December 2021

Today Gold Rate In Pakistan On, 3rd December 2021

2 hours ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Uzbek ..

Mohammed bin Rashid receives phone call from Uzbek President

10 hours ago
 Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon ..

Preparations completed for Zayed Charity Marathon in New York

10 hours ago
 Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine to Help D ..

Lavrov Says US May Use Ties With Ukraine to Help Donbas Settlement

10 hours ago
 ESMA Finds No Evidence of Manipulation in EU Energ ..

ESMA Finds No Evidence of Manipulation in EU Energy Market - Commissioner

10 hours ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.