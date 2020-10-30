UrduPoint.com
ISS To Raise Altitude By 0.62 Miles On November 12 To Prepare For Soyuz Docking -Roscosmos

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 30th October 2020 | 08:10 PM

ISS to Raise Altitude by 0.62 Miles on November 12 to Prepare for Soyuz Docking -Roscosmos

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th October, 2020) The altitude of the International Space Station's (ISS) orbit is expected to be raised by one kilometer (about 0.62 miles) on November 12 using the engines of Russia's Progress MS-14 cargo spacecraft to create ballistic conditions for arrival of a Soyuz spacecraft in the spring, a spokesperson for Roscosmos, Russia's state space agency, told Sputnik.

"The next correction of the ISS orbit is scheduled for November 12, 2020 at 22.35 Moscow time [19:35 GMT]," the source said.

The aim of the maneuver is to prepare the ISS for docking of the Soyuz MS-18 manned spacecraft in April 2021.

The previous orbit correction maneuver took place on October 7, when the altitude of the ISS was lowered by 1.3 kilometers.

