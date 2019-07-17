IT can play vital role in stabilizing of economy: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to KP CM on Information Technology (IT) Kamran Bangash has said that Information Technology can play a vital role in stabilizing the economy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Information Technology (IT) Kamran Bangash has said that Information Technology can play a vital role in stabilizing the economy.

He was addressing a focused group discussion organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board here on Wednesday.

The theme of the 'Focused Group Discussion' was 'To better understand the requirements of Academia and Information Technology Industry and how government can help to bridge the gaps.

The session was chaired by Special Assistant on IT, Kamran Bangash and Managing Director (MD) KPITB Dr. Shahbaz Khan. IT experts, Industrialist, faculty from different public and private sectors universities and other dignitaries attended.

Talking on the occasion, Special Assistant told that the Department of Science Technology & Information Technology of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa believes that only skilled youth can acquire jobs in fast-paced growing IT Industry.

The number of graduates is increasing day by day whereas the youth is struggling to find jobs as they lack industry experience and linkages.

He said that this is also important to understand the skills that are required to the industry should be considered by the academia to properly prepare the youth for the jobs of the future.

The Special Assistant appreciated the valuable suggestion for linkages of both academia and Industry. He added that it is the top priority of the Department of ST&IT Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to straighten the IT sectors.