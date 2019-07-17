UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IT Can Play Vital Role In Stabilizing Of Economy: Kamran Bangash

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 17th July 2019 | 08:56 PM

IT can play vital role in stabilizing of economy: Kamran Bangash

Special Assistant to KP CM on Information Technology (IT) Kamran Bangash has said that Information Technology can play a vital role in stabilizing the economy

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to KP CM on Information Technology (IT) Kamran Bangash has said that Information Technology can play a vital role in stabilizing the economy.

He was addressing a focused group discussion organized by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Technology board here on Wednesday.

The theme of the 'Focused Group Discussion' was 'To better understand the requirements of Academia and Information Technology Industry and how government can help to bridge the gaps.

The session was chaired by Special Assistant on IT, Kamran Bangash and Managing Director (MD) KPITB Dr. Shahbaz Khan. IT experts, Industrialist, faculty from different public and private sectors universities and other dignitaries attended.

Talking on the occasion, Special Assistant told that the Department of Science Technology & Information Technology of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa believes that only skilled youth can acquire jobs in fast-paced growing IT Industry.

The number of graduates is increasing day by day whereas the youth is struggling to find jobs as they lack industry experience and linkages.

He said that this is also important to understand the skills that are required to the industry should be considered by the academia to properly prepare the youth for the jobs of the future.

The Special Assistant appreciated the valuable suggestion for linkages of both academia and Industry. He added that it is the top priority of the Department of ST&IT Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to straighten the IT sectors.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology From Government Industry Top Jobs

Recent Stories

High level meeting held to take stock of the prepa ..

1 minute ago

Kulbhushan Jadhav: Timeline from Indian spy's arre ..

1 minute ago

International Court of Justice (ICJ) Wednesday rej ..

1 minute ago

Beijing Commends Lavrov for Dispelling Myth About ..

1 minute ago

Regional Sports Gala of District Abbottabad conclu ..

8 minutes ago

PMD warns moderate GLOF, flash flood in Chitral Va ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.