UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IT Deptt To Take Steps For Digital Transformation, Good Governance : Ziaullah Bangash

Daniyal Sohail 39 seconds ago Tue 07th January 2020 | 09:02 PM

IT deptt to take steps for digital transformation, good governance : Ziaullah Bangash

Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology and IT, Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Mehmood Khan after taking charge of the office

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology and IT, Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Mehmood Khan after taking charge of the office.

Ziaullah Khan Bangash thanked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for giving him responsibilities and new portfolio of Science, Technology and IT.

During the meeting, they discussed the details of Science and Technology and IT projects and Digital Pakistan project.

Discussion on digitizing all government departments of the province under Digital Pakistan Program also came under discussion during the meeting.

Ziaullah Bangash said that E-governance system will be improved to further improve governance in the province.

He also discussed development projects in Kohat district with Chief Minister.

The CM directs Ziaullah Bangash to oversee development projects in Kohat

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Technology Kohat All Government

Recent Stories

Justice (Retd) Fakhruddin Ebrahim: An irreparable ..

18 minutes ago

Process of providing essential commodities on subs ..

36 seconds ago

Punjab prosecutor general meets Lahore High Court ..

37 seconds ago

Punjab Chief Minister condoles death of Nasir bash ..

39 seconds ago

Land to be allotted to residents of Cholistan on m ..

42 seconds ago

PCB statement on Naseem Shah

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.