IT deptt to take steps for digital transformation, good governance : Ziaullah Bangash

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ) :Advisor to Chief Minister on Science and Technology and IT, Ziaullah Bangash on Tuesday called on Chief Minister Mehmood Khan after taking charge of the office.

Ziaullah Khan Bangash thanked the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister for giving him responsibilities and new portfolio of Science, Technology and IT.

During the meeting, they discussed the details of Science and Technology and IT projects and Digital Pakistan project.

Discussion on digitizing all government departments of the province under Digital Pakistan Program also came under discussion during the meeting.

Ziaullah Bangash said that E-governance system will be improved to further improve governance in the province.

He also discussed development projects in Kohat district with Chief Minister.

The CM directs Ziaullah Bangash to oversee development projects in Kohat