UrduPoint.com

IT Exports Increase By 37.57% In Five Months

Daniyal Sohail 31 seconds ago Tue 21st December 2021 | 02:02 PM

IT exports increase by 37.57% in five months

The Information Technology (IT) related exports have witnessed a 37.57 percent growth in the first five months of the current Financial Year (FY)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2021 ) :The Information Technology (IT) related exports have witnessed a 37.57 percent growth in the first five months of the current Financial Year (FY).

ICT export remittances, including telecommunication, computer, and information services for the period July-November FY2021-22 have surged to the US $1.051 billion at a growth rate of 37.57% in comparison to the US $764 million during July-November FY 2020-21, said the ministry of Information Technology in a statement here on Tuesday.

In November 2021, the ICT export remittances were $221 million at a growth rate of 31.55% as compared to $168 million reported for the month of November 2020. It is also $26 million higher than export remittances during the previous month October 2021.

The net exports for the period July-November FY2021-22 stood $797 million which was 75.83% of $1.051 billion in exports. Last year, for the same period the net exports were US$ 554 million which was 72.51% of US$ 764 million in exports.

Related Topics

Technology Exports Same October November 2020 Billion Million

Recent Stories

Hamdan Sports Complex gets ready to bring curtains ..

Hamdan Sports Complex gets ready to bring curtains down on a busy 2021

4 minutes ago
 Hong Kong students excel at International Junior S ..

Hong Kong students excel at International Junior Science Olympiad

27 seconds ago
 U.S. announces first recorded Omicron-related deat ..

U.S. announces first recorded Omicron-related death

29 seconds ago
 COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000 in Laos

COVID-19 cases surpass 100,000 in Laos

32 seconds ago
 Hong Kong stocks close with healthy gains 21st Dec ..

Hong Kong stocks close with healthy gains 21st Dec, 2021

38 seconds ago
 New Zealand releases new border, booster vaccine p ..

New Zealand releases new border, booster vaccine plan to minimize Omicron risk

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.