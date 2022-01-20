UrduPoint.com

IT Exports Increase By 39.26% In Four Months

Daniyal Sohail Published January 20, 2022 | 03:47 PM

Information Technology exports have surged at the growth rate of 39.26 percent in the first four months of the current financial year

"IT and Telecom, Information and Communications Technology (ICT) export remittances, including telecommunication, computer and information services for the period July-October Financial Year 2021-22 have surged to US $830 million at a growth rate of 39.

26% in comparison to US $596 million during July-October FY 2020-21," said an official of the ministry.

He said the net exports for the period July-October FY 2021-22 were US$ 630 million which was 75.9% of US$ 830 million in exports. Last year, for the same period the net exports were US$ 423 million which was 70.97% of US$ 596 million in exports.

He expressed the hope that by December 2022, IT exports would exceed the target of 3.5 billion Dollars.

