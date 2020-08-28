UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IT Exports Recorded At $1.231bln

Daniyal Sohail 4 minutes ago Fri 28th August 2020 | 03:22 PM

IT exports recorded at $1.231bln

Pakistan's Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances comprising of computer services and call center services recorded export of $1.231 billion at a growth rate of 23.71 percent in the financial year 2019-20 in comparison to US $994.848 million during 2018-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances comprising of computer services and call center services recorded export of $1.231 billion at a growth rate of 23.71 percent in the financial year 2019-20 in comparison to US $994.848 million during 2018-19.

In a tweet the Ministry of IT and Telecom, said, "The fiscal year 2019-20 has been a great year for IT & ITeS Export, $1.231 billion has been recorded in IT & ITeS export at a growth rate of 23.

71% as compared to the FY 2018-19."According to performance report of Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB), an organization under Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, IT Industry had been a star in Pakistan's economy and had achieved positive year on year growth as a result of strong government support, skilled entrepreneurs and a talented workforce.

The Ministry of IT was taking all possible steps to ensure sustainable growth of Pakistan's IT Industry and to ensure close coordination with the IT industry and associated stakeholders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Technology All Government Industry Billion Million

Recent Stories

Earthquake of 4.5 magnitude hits Islamabad, joinin ..

16 minutes ago

Six Cricket Association squads confirmed

28 minutes ago

Radiation-proof drones to increase safety and spee ..

31 minutes ago

Fawad Chaudhary raises question over performance o ..

34 minutes ago

Tokyo Governor Laments Abe's Resignation

4 minutes ago

Russia to Expel Senior Norwegian Diplomat in 3 Day ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.