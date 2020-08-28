IT exports recorded at $1.231bln

Pakistan's Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances comprising of computer services and call center services recorded export of $1.231 billion at a growth rate of 23.71 percent in the financial year 2019-20 in comparison to US $994.848 million during 2018-19

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :Pakistan's Information Technology (IT) and IT-enabled Services (ITeS) export remittances comprising of computer services and call center services recorded export of $1.231 billion at a growth rate of 23.71 percent in the financial year 2019-20 in comparison to US $994.848 million during 2018-19.

In a tweet the Ministry of IT and Telecom, said, "The fiscal year 2019-20 has been a great year for IT & ITeS Export, $1.231 billion has been recorded in IT & ITeS export at a growth rate of 23.

71% as compared to the FY 2018-19."According to performance report of Pakistan Software Export board (PSEB), an organization under Ministry of IT and Telecommunication, IT Industry had been a star in Pakistan's economy and had achieved positive year on year growth as a result of strong government support, skilled entrepreneurs and a talented workforce.

The Ministry of IT was taking all possible steps to ensure sustainable growth of Pakistan's IT Industry and to ensure close coordination with the IT industry and associated stakeholders.