UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IT Exports To Reach $5bn In Islamabad

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Thu 18th March 2021 | 03:54 PM

IT exports to reach $5bn in islamabad

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoIT) has set a target of $5 billion in IT export remittance by fiscal year 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoIT) has set a target of $5 billion in IT export remittance by fiscal year 2023.

An official of Ministry of IT and Telecommunication said the measures taken by the IT ministry was moving on the right track and it was witnessed with the increase in exports of Information Technology & IT enabled Services (ITeS) in the current fiscal year.

"The country's IT sector exports have registered a 40 percent increase during the first half of the current fiscal year (July-December)", he said.

Information and Communication Technology (ICT) export remittances including export of Telecommunication, computer and information services, have surged to US $958 million at a growth rate of 40% during July-December of FY 2020-21, in comparison to US $684 million during July-December of FY 2019-20.

The official said that IT sector was growing at a faster rate, earning valuable foreign exchange, creating high paying jobs, improving national productivity and quality of life through innovative technology solutions.

He said that Pakistan's IT sector exported products and services to over 100 countries and counts world's largest entities among its regular clients. It was the largest net service export industry in Pakistan's economy, he added.

He said Pakistan's IT sector had the bandwidth to provide state of the art IT products and services and thus had the potential to significantly boost much needed foreign exchange earnings for Pakistan.

Related Topics

Pakistan World Technology Exchange Exports Industry Billion Million Jobs

Recent Stories

Huawei reaffirms cybersecurity commitment and agre ..

14 minutes ago

CM's Kamran Bangash Aide hints at complete lockdow ..

1 minute ago

Lavrov Calls for Joining Effort of Various Formats ..

2 minutes ago

China's agricultural product wholesale prices edge ..

2 minutes ago

Russia registers 9,803 new COVID-19 cases

5 minutes ago

Afghanistan reports 25 new COVID-19 cases, 56,069 ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.