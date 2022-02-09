UrduPoint.com

IT Freelancers' Exports Increased By 16.74%

Daniyal Sohail Published February 09, 2022 | 02:15 PM

IT Freelancers' exports increased by 16.74%

Information Technology exports of Freelancers have increased by 16.74 percent during the first six months of the current financial year

ISLAMABAD, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Information Technology exports of Freelancers have increased by 16.74 percent during the first six months of the current financial year.

"Freelancers have earned export revenue of US$216.788 million (IT: $163.881m + Non-IT: $52.907m) during July-December 2021 (FY2021-22) at a growth rate of 16.

74% as compared to last year's export revenue of US$185.698 million (IT: $173.327m + Non-IT: $12.371m) during July-December 2020 (FY2020-21)" an official of the ministry told APP.

IT export remittances of Freelancers during July-December of FY 2021-22 were US$ 163.881 million accounting for 12.59 percent of the total Islamabad Capital Territory export remittances of US $ 1,301.880 million during the same period.

