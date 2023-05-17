UrduPoint.com

IT Minister Stresses Importance Of High-speed Access To Internet By Every Citizen

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 17, 2023 | 01:36 PM

Syed Amin-ul-Haque says technology forms a major part of our lives not only in personal but in the professional sphere as well.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 17th, 2023) Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Syed Amin-ul-Haque has stressed the need to make easy access to high-speed internet, a right for every citizen.

Talking to a private news channel, he said today, technology forms a major part of our lives not only in personal but in the professional sphere as well.

The Minister said connectivity provides a life-changing opportunity to connect more people and businesses with the services and supports, they need to succeed and compete in a global economy.

He said the government will ban live-streaming of extremist, hateful, obscene and violent content on social media platforms and remove content against Pakistan's integrity and defence.

