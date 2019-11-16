UrduPoint.com
IT Ministry All Set To Launch "Baytee" Smartphone Application

Daniyal Sohail 50 seconds ago Sat 16th November 2019 | 12:26 AM

Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has started work on the program titled "Baytee" which is aimed at empowering women through Information and Communication Technologies (ICT).

According to the press release issued here on , a meeting In this regard was held under Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication Dr. Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui at committee room of the Ministry on Thursday.

During the meeting, the Federal Minister for IT was briefed about the program "Baytee".

The minister was apprised that under the program "Baytee", a mobile App would be created which would act as consolidated portal.

It would provide advocacy on women rights, disseminate information on laws and regulations, search women focused education schools, scholarships, training opportunities, job portal, health services, and helpline.

He was told that through this "App" women would be able to locate nearby hospital, woman police station, educational institution and hostel etc.

This "App" will also work as centralized platform for existing women empowerment programs executed by the public and private sector.

The minister appreciated the program "Baytee" and gave direction for creating this "App" as soon as possible. The meeting was attended by the senior officers of the Ministry of IT.

