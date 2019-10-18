IT ministry approves crime analytics, smart policing project

Ministry of Information Technology Friday gave approval of the project on Crime Analytics and Smart Policing in the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2019 ) :Ministry of Information Technology Friday gave approval of the project on Crime Analytics and Smart Policing in the country.

Federal Secretary Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui chaired meeting of Departmental Development Working Party (DDWP) for financial year 2019-20 here, said a press release.

The meeting recommended to forward establishment of Sino-Pak Center for Artificial Intelligence (Knowledge Economy) project to Central Development Working Project for consideration.

Certification of IT Professionals project and Enhancing IT Export through Industry Support Program were also discussed during the meeting.

The meeting was attended by senior officers of ministry of planning and reform, ministry of information technology and telecommunication, finance division; chairman Pakistan software export board and chairman Punjab information technology board.