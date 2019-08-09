IT ministry, Huawei to jointly work for promotion of ICTs

Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunications, Dr Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui on Thursday said that IT Ministry would jointly work with Huawei for enhancement of national Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) plan and e-governance initiatives

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ):Secretary Information Technology and Telecommunications, Dr Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui on Thursday said that IT Ministry would jointly work with Huawei for enhancement of national Information and Communication Technologies (ICTs) plan and e-governance initiatives.

On the directions of Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui held a meeting with the top management of Huawei to appraise them current status of ICT and technology in Pakistan with a view to chalk out a digital transformation plan.

Matters related to Information and Communication Technologies and e-governance were discussed during the meeting.

The team Huawei also briefed the Secretary about their services in field of ICT and e-governance.

Huawei is the leading telecom provider in the world and also a leading ICT infrastructure development company in Pakistan.

The meeting was also attended by the senior officers of the Ministry of IT.