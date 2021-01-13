IT ministry monitoring WhatsApp new policy

Reference to on-going news threads by National Media and social media platforms regarding change in privacy terms and conditions of WhatsApp, Ministry of IT & Telecom is monitoring the current developments and clarifications provided by Facebook Inc. in this regard

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Reference to on-going news threads by National Media and social media platforms regarding change in privacy terms and conditions of WhatsApp, Ministry of IT & Telecom is monitoring the current developments and clarifications provided by Facebook Inc. in this regard.

It is brought to notice that subject changes in privacy are applicable on WhatsApp business account only, while regular non-business, individual profiles, accounts are not affected.

MOIT&T would like to emphasize here to all such digital social media platforms including WhatsApp administration to adhere by privacy rights of citizens of Pakistan, said a news release.

In this regard, all such digital platforms need to strengthen their engagements with government of Pakistan so that concerns of general public and businesses can be well addressed by all means.