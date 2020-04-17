UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

IT Ministry Providing Broadband Facilities In Unserved, Underserved Areas: Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 12:40 AM

IT ministry providing broadband facilities in unserved, underserved areas: Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui

Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has said that his ministry through its attached organization Universal Service Fund (USF) launched various projects for providing broadband facilities in unserved and underserved areas of the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ):Federal Secretary Ministry of IT and Telecommunication Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui has said that his ministry through its attached organization Universal Service Fund (USF) launched various projects for providing broadband facilities in unserved and underserved areas of the country.

"Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication is taking special steps for the promotion of information technology in the country" he expressed these views while the launching of Pakistan's first E-Commerce Index organized by Daraz through video conference, said a press release.

He said that importance of e-commerce and online purchase of products is increasing day by day especially in view of the present situation resulted after Covid-19 in the country. Internet was the basic need in Pakistan and there was dire need of internet penetration and internet connectivity to facilitate the people, he added.

He said that it was vital that every citizen of Pakistan should be provided quality internet, voice and data facilities.

He said that Ministry of IT is the vibrant ministry and presently especially in view of COVID-19 is fully cooperating with other ministries and extending its support in their programs.

Secretary IT congratulated the management and entire team of Daraz for launching E-Commerce Index and providing online platform to people to buy and sell different products.

Earlier, Managing Director Daraz Ehsan Saya briefed the Federal Secretary IT about the E-Commerce Index powered by Daraz. He said that Daraz is leading e-commerce platform in Pakistan that is not only facilitating people but also has created around 65,000 jobs up till now.

He apprised that E-Commerce Index paints holistic picture of those who are shopping online in Pakistan, what consumers are purchasing and how they are making payments. He was told that data compiled in this report also presents shoppers buying behavior and their demands. By understanding these patterns major players in the E-Commerce landscape can better serve their customers and contribute to industry's growth.

Related Topics

Pakistan Internet Technology Buy Industry Jobs

Recent Stories

Mashreq posts AED450 million in Q1 net profit

46 minutes ago

600 doctors to treat Kuwaitis returning home from ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber develops guide on National Disinfect ..

1 hour ago

New partnership between Department of Finance, ADC ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia announces 518 new COVID-19 cases

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health conducts over 25,000 additional ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.