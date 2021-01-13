IT ministry seeks feedback to finalize 'DigitalPakistanPolicy2021'

The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has invited civil society, private sector and public to give their feedback for improvement in the draft of "DigitalPakistanPolicy2021" by January 21

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :The Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication has invited civil society, private sector and public to give their feedback for improvement in the draft of "DigitalPakistanPolicy2021" by January 21.

In a message on its official twitter account, the ministry said it believed in an inclusive approach for effective policy, therefore, civil society, private sector and public at large were invited to provide their feedback through the online survey from available at its official website https://moitt.

gov.pk/survey/DigitalPakistanPolicy21.

The ministry is determined to update the policy draft with active participation of all stakeholders in best interest of the countrymen.

The policy would help Pakistan's digital transformation to improve its citizens' quality of life and economic well-being by ensuring availability of modern, affordable and reliable digital services, the ministry further said.