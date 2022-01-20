UrduPoint.com

IT Ministry To Set Up 18 More Software Technology Parks

Daniyal Sohail Published January 20, 2022 | 04:05 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2022 ) :The Ministry of Information Technology has set a target to establish 18 more Software Technology Parks by the end of December 2022, aimed at providing space, related facilities and services to IT sector companies.

"Presently 22 Software technology parks were operative in small cities and we have set the target of taking the number of technology parks up to 40 by December 2022" a senior official of the Ministry of Information Technology said.

He said that the facility is part of the government strategy to develop IT zones and software parks besides setting up purpose-built software technology parks in major cities of the country.

He said that these IT zones, software and technology parks would help promote efficient and cost-effective collaboration, digitalisation, R&D entrepreneurship and innovation to meet the needs of the modern era.

He said that the Federal government was focusing on increasing the growth of the IT sector to enhance exports, adding it was contrary to the past practices when excessive reliance was placed on exports from traditional sectors like textile.

"The setting up of IT parks will not only give a fresh impetus to the IT sector, but it will also provide job opportunities for the people," he added.

He said that Pakistan's IT companies were providing services to world institutions in over 120 countries. He said that Pakistan's IT industry was rapidly progressing and our IT exports are also increasing.

