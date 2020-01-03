UrduPoint.com
IT Ministry Violates Intellectual Property Rights Of Citizen

Daniyal Sohail 3 minutes ago Fri 03rd January 2020 | 08:13 PM

IT Ministry violates intellectual property rights of citizen

The Ministry of IT has infringed on the intellectual property rights of a renowned local women empowerment program

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 03rd January, 2020) : The Ministry of IT has infringed on the intellectual property rights of a renowned local women empowerment program.In an alarming disregard for copyrights of common citizens and private sector organizations, the Ministry has named one of its initiative Baytee, which is but a slight misspelling of an already established social sector organization, Beti.The original organization Beti belongs to Ramma Shahid Cheema, a media and advocacy professional who had launched her organization in the media many months before the government's own initiative.

Her program, Beti, has been widely covered by national and international media outlets, and recently Ramma was also invited by the US State Department to represent Beti in Kazakhstan. The trademark for Beti by Ramma has been applied for and is in process of finalization as it takes months for the final approvals, however she has been given a number for her application for the trademark.Ramma Shahid has tried to take up the issue directly with the concerned ministry in Islamabad however all her efforts for communication have been futile.

