IT Sector Exports Increased By 23%: Senate Body Told

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 25th February 2020 | 07:23 PM

The Senate Standing Committee on Information Technology and Telecommunication was informed on Tuesday that the IT sector exports had been increased by 23 percent

The committee meeting was chaired by Senator Rubina Khalid.

Senator Shahsazd Wasim said the Pakistan Tehree-e-Insaf (PTI) government was focusing on promotion of digital economy in the country.

He said social media had played a key role in the success of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, which turned into a ruling party after defeating its opponents in the general elections-2018.

Senator Faisal Javeed said some elements were using social media to disturb family life of the people.

He was of the view that mostly Indian content was available on social media. He stressed the need for joint efforts to discourage negative use of social media.

