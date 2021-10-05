UrduPoint.com

IT Sector Projects Get Rs 4,133.128 Million

Daniyal Sohail 2 minutes ago Tue 05th October 2021 | 03:24 PM

IT sector projects get Rs 4,133.128 million

ISLAMABAD, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :The government has so far provided funds amounting to Rs 4,133.128 million during the current fiscal year to execute Information Technology and Telecommunication projects under the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2021-22).

The Federal government has allocated 9,361.06 million for the ongoing and new schemes of the Information Technology and Telecom Division in the public sector development program for the financial year 2021-22.

Rs 7,050.000 million were allocated for ongoing schemes and Rs 2,311.056 million were earmarked for the new schemes for the Telecom DivisionFor new schemes, the government has allocated Rs 400 million in the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP 2021-22) for the establishment of an IT park in Karachi, Rs. 365.528 million for hybrid power solution Solarization for remote sites in AJK, Rs. 365.528 million for hybrid power solution Solarization for remote sites in Gilgit Baltistan, Rs 160 million for national centers of Research innovation and entrepreneurship in AAI and allied technologies (NCRIE-AI) feasibility study and Rs 100 million for raising smart capital through the private trading market at PSK (PSEB).

While for the ongoing schemes, Rs 955 million were allocated for blended virtual education (VU), Rs 312 million for the establishment of SINO-Pak center for artificial intelligence, Rs 616 million for expansion of cellular services in AJK- GB, Rs 500 for protection and up-gradation of Pak-China Phase-1 CFC project of establishment of cross border connectivity project, Rs 1500 Technology Parks Development Project (TDP) at Islamabad, Rs 300 million for up-gradation of existing TDM based backhaul Microwave with IP based backhaul Microwave network in AJK and Rs 500 million for up-gradation of the transmission network and replacement of optical fiber cable in AJK and GB.

