IT Security Company McAfee Sold to Advent-Led Investor Group for $14 Billion

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th November, 2021) The computer security software company McAfee announced in a statement on Monday that it was acquired by an investor group led by the US private equity firm Advent International for $14 billion.

"McAfee Corp. ... today announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an investor group led by Advent International Corporation ("Advent") and Permira Advisers LLC ("Permira"), Crosspoint Capital Partners ("Crosspoint Capital"), Canada Pension Plan Investment board ("CPP Investments"), GIC Private Limited ("GIC"), and a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority ("ADIA") (collectively, "the Investor Group")," the statement said.

McAfee President and CEO Peter Leav said the transaction valued at $14 billion is a testament to the corporation's market-leading online protection solutions.

"We want to thank our employees for their continued hard work and commitment to McAfee. We are thrilled to be partnering with premier firms who truly understand the cybersecurity landscape and have a proven track record of success," Leav said.

Under the terms of the deal, McAfee shareholders are due to get $26.00 in cash for each share of common stock they own. The transaction will close in the first half of 2022.

The San Jose, California-based company was founded by tech guru, businessman and visionary John McAfee in 1987 and was the first to bring a commercial antivirus solution to the market. McAfee was purchased by Intel in 2011.