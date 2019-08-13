UrduPoint.com
Italian Astronaut Parmitano To Become First Space DJ In History - ESA

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Tue 13th August 2019 | 01:20 AM

Italian Astronaut Parmitano to Become First Space DJ in History - ESA

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2019) Italian astronaut Luca Parmitano on Tuesday will perform to fans of electronic music from the International Space Station (ISS), becoming the first ever DJ in space, the European Space Agency (ESA) said on Monday.

"Luca will ... speak to music lovers in Ibiza on Tuesday as part of the space-themed BigCityBeats World Club Dome Cruise Edition. Here he will make his debut as the first space DJ, sharing his experiences in orbit and the value of music as a way of connecting across cultures directly from the International Space Station's Columbus module," the ESA said.

The European Space Agency has been cooperating with the organizers of the electronic music festival World Club Dome since 2018.

Parmitano went to the ISS on the Soyuz MS-13 spacecraft on July 20, together with Russian cosmonaut Alexander Skvortsov and US astronaut Andrew Morgan. This is his second space flight.

Also on July 20, Russian cosmonaut Aleksey Ovchinin welcomed the participants of Russian rock fest Nashestvie from the ISS in real time.

