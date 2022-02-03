UrduPoint.com

Italy Eases Anti-COVID Rules For Schools, Extends Green Pass

Daniyal Sohail Published February 03, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Italy eases anti-COVID rules for schools, extends green pass

The Italian government on Wednesday relaxed anti-COVID rules for schools, as the infection surge linked to the Omicron variant seemed to be gradually falling under control

ROME, Feb. 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2022 ) :The Italian government on Wednesday relaxed anti-COVID rules for schools, as the infection surge linked to the Omicron variant seemed to be gradually falling under control.

A key change was to cut the mandatory quarantine -- from 10 days to 5 days -- required to unvaccinated pupils who had a direct contact with a person positive for COVID-19.

Their vaccinated peers would not be subjected to quarantine, but only be asked to put in place a "self surveillance," meaning to use FFP2 face masks for 5 days and undergo a swab test. The same rule would apply to students who recovered from the disease within 120 days.

A second measure made unlimited the validity of the so-called "super green pass," the certificate showing proof of vaccination or recovery from COVID-19, for people who got the vaccine booster.

"school is at the heart of our country and we wanted to reduce distant learning as much as possible," Health Minister Roberto Speranza told a press conference.

"The step we took was allowed by the latest epidemiological picture, which is encouraging ... as of this morning, some 91 percent of people aged over 12 have at least one vaccine dose," he added.

Related Topics

Same From Government

Recent Stories

Chinese mainland reports 21 new local COVID-19 cas ..

Chinese mainland reports 21 new local COVID-19 cases

1 minute ago
 Putin, Erdogan Discuss Various Options for Meeting ..

Putin, Erdogan Discuss Various Options for Meeting Dates, No Final Decision Yet ..

1 minute ago
 Russia, US Maintain Contact on Cybersecurity, Effe ..

Russia, US Maintain Contact on Cybersecurity, Effectiveness Depends on Actions - ..

1 minute ago
 More than 12 sports events taking place in Dubai t ..

More than 12 sports events taking place in Dubai this weekend

26 minutes ago
 Israeli President to Visit Turkey in Mid-March - T ..

Israeli President to Visit Turkey in Mid-March - Turkish President

50 minutes ago
 Minsk Lodges Protest With Kiev for Launching Drone ..

Minsk Lodges Protest With Kiev for Launching Drone in Belarus for Reconnaissance

50 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>