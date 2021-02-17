UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Fines Facebook 7 Mn Euros Over Data Protection

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 02:40 PM

Italy fines Facebook 7 mn euros over data protection

Italy's antitrust regulator announced Wednesday a new fine of 7.0 million euros ($8.45 million) against Facebook for misleading conduct on data protection

Rome, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ) :Italy's antitrust regulator announced Wednesday a new fine of 7.0 million Euros ($8.45 million) against Facebook for misleading conduct on data protection.

According to the authority, known as AGCM, the US social media giant fails to properly inform users about how it collects and uses their data for commercial purposes.

AGCM had already fined Facebook 5.0 million euros in 2018, charging it with unfair trading practices, and ordered it to take corrective action.

Wednesday's second fine came because the US company ignored orders to alter its practices as requested, the Italian regulator said.

Even if Facebook no longer advertises itself as free, "immediate and clear information on the collection and use of user data for commercial purposes is still not provided," AGCM said.

"This is information that the consumer needs to decide whether to join the service, in light of the economic value for Facebook of the data provided by the user, which represents payment for the use of the service."

Related Topics

Social Media Facebook Company Fine 2018 Million

Recent Stories

Australian Open to allow 7,500 centre court fans

1 minute ago

UK Inflation Rate Rises by 0.7 Percent in January ..

1 minute ago

Punjab talent hunt program begins

1 minute ago

Gunmen kidnap 'hundreds' of schoolboys in Nigeria: ..

1 minute ago

22 ASI's promoted as SI in sargodha

1 minute ago

Head of UN Mission in Libya Met With Sarraj in Tri ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.