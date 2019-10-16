UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy Latest To Slap Internet Giants With 'digital Tax'

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Wed 16th October 2019 | 10:04 PM

Italy latest to slap Internet giants with 'digital tax'

Italy is to slap internet giants such as Amazon and Google with a three-percent tax, according to the proposed budget it submitted to the European Commission on Wednesday

Milan, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) :Italy is to slap internet giants such as Amazon and Google with a three-percent tax, according to the proposed budget it submitted to the European Commission on Wednesday.

The tax would be applied to companies with sales of over 750 million Euros ($830 million), of which at least 5.5 million euros come from services provided in Italy, according to Italian media reports.

The move would bring around 600 million euros into state coffers annually from 2020, according to Italian finance ministry calculations made last year.

The tax is similar to one launched in France, which has generated friction with the United States.

That tax prompted US President Donald Trump to threaten to retaliate with tariffs on French wines.

Italian media reported on Tuesday that a Trump administration official had threatened to hit back at Italy with similar levies.

Italy, like France, has said it would scrap its own digital tax once a new international levy, currently being discussed in negotiations led by the OECD, is put into place.

Under EU law, American tax giants can declare their profits from across the bloc in a single jurisdiction -- in practice most do so in low-tax jurisdictions such as Ireland or the Netherlands.

The French tax has drawn accusations of discrimination from US tech companies such as Google and Apple.

Britain has also announced plans for a tax on tech giants, accused of exploiting fiscal rules to sharply cut their tax bills despite soaring profits.

The OECD earlier this month relaunched negotiations on a global accord and said it hoped for a "political agreement" by June.

Related Topics

Internet Google Budget Threatened France Trump Ireland Italy United States Netherlands June 2020 Apple Media From Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Tensions rise in Mozambique as vote counting under ..

1 minute ago

EU and UK scramble for Brexit deal on eve of key s ..

1 minute ago

Teenager Gauff dumped out at Luxembourg after maid ..

1 minute ago

We shall never leave Kashmiris alone, play our rig ..

1 minute ago

IMF flags surging, risky corporate debt, calls for ..

6 minutes ago

'Basic foundations' of Brexit deal are 'ready': EU ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.