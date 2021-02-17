MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The Italian Competition Authority on Wednesday announced fining Facebook seven million Euros ($8.4 million) for failing to cease the improper use of user data, the Ansa news agency reported.

The antitrust agency also accused the social network of failing to comply with an order to publish a rectification statement on the matter on the homepage of its Italian website, as well as the app and personal page of every Italian user.

In 2018, the authority fined Facebook five million euros ($6 million) for not properly informing users about the company's data collection practices. The ICA also required the company to end collecting user data for commercial purposes and publish "an amending statement."