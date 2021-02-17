UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italy's Antitrust Agency Fines Facebook $8.4Mln Over Handling Of User Data - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 5 minutes ago Wed 17th February 2021 | 05:40 PM

Italy's Antitrust Agency Fines Facebook $8.4Mln Over Handling of User Data - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2021) The Italian Competition Authority on Wednesday announced fining Facebook seven million Euros ($8.4 million) for failing to cease the improper use of user data, the Ansa news agency reported.

The antitrust agency also accused the social network of failing to comply with an order to publish a rectification statement on the matter on the homepage of its Italian website, as well as the app and personal page of every Italian user.

In 2018, the authority fined Facebook five million euros ($6 million) for not properly informing users about the company's data collection practices. The ICA also required the company to end collecting user data for commercial purposes and publish "an amending statement."

Related Topics

Facebook Company Ica 2018 Million

Recent Stories

PITB - P@SHA sign MoU to promote Public-Private pa ..

3 minutes ago

85,681 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

30 minutes ago

Head of Syrian Opposition Delegation Praises Meeti ..

23 minutes ago

Biden Raises Eyebrows by Saying US Had No Vaccine ..

23 minutes ago

EU Agrees Deal to Produce Extra 300Mln Doses of Mo ..

23 minutes ago

Syrian Constitutional Committee Should Move to Dra ..

25 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.