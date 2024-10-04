Open Menu

Itel Strengthens Its Market Presence Through Strategic Collaboration With Airlink Communications Ltd.

Umer Jamshaid Published October 04, 2024 | 02:44 PM

Itel, a renowned smart life brand committed to providing reliable and affordable products, is pleased to announce a strategic collaboration with Airlink Communications Ltd

This partnership reinforces itel’s dedication to expanding its reach and offering cutting-edge smart and lifestyle products to the Pakistani market.

Mr. Veeki Chan, CEO of itel, shared his enthusiasm about the collaboration: “Our brand philosophy, ‘Enjoy Better Life,’ reflects our commitment to making smart living accessible to everyone. This partnership with Airlink Communications Ltd. will help us achieve our vision of providing affordable, reliable and high-quality smart-life products to consumers across Pakistan.”

Echoing the shared vision, Muzzaffar Hayat Piracha, CEO of Airlink Communications Ltd.

, emphasized: “At Airlink, our mission has always been to bridge the digital divide by providing accessible technology to everyone. Partnering with itel, a global leader in affordable and reliable mobile technology, aligns perfectly with our goal of ensuring that more people in Pakistan have access to the tools they need to thrive in today’s connected world. We are excited to work together to deliver innovative, high-quality devices that cater to the diverse needs of our customers.”

This collaboration is a key step in itel’s ongoing efforts to enhance its market presence and cater to the growing demand for affordable and reliable technology products, empowering individuals and communities to embrace smarter living.

