Daniyal Sohail 11 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 06:10 PM

Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency's Budget to Reach Record $2.6Bln in 2021 - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) The budget of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) in 2021 fiscal year will amount to the record 280 billion Yen ($2.6 billion) amid the country's plans to participate in the United States' manned program to explore the Moon, the Kyodo news agency reported on Saturday.

According to the media, in the new budget, expenditures related to Japan's participation in the US lunar project will amount to 80.9 billion yen, including 61 billion yen for the development of HTV-X spaceship, which will deliver cargo to a lunar base; 7.6 billion yen for the creation of one of the modules on the lunar base; and 4.7 billion yen for the costs of the development of a Japanese smart lander.

According to JAXA, its budget has never exceeded 200 billion yen since the agency's establishment in 2003.

The administration of US President Donald Trump is planning to resume manned flights to the Moon in 2024. The new moon program has been dubbed Artemis, named after the sister of Greek sun god Apollo, hearkening back to the original US Moon program Apollo, which made six manned launches to the Moon in the 1960s-70s.

The US space administration says the program will collaborate with commercial and international partners to establish sustainable exploration of the Moon by the end of the decade.

