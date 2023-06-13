UrduPoint.com

Japan Approves 1st National Strategy On Space Security - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published June 13, 2023 | 12:10 PM

Japan Approves 1st National Strategy on Space Security - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) The Japanese government has adopted the country's first blueprint on space policy, which provides for the expanded sustainable and safe use of space in the interests of national security, as well as the creation of conditions for the active development of the space industry, Japanese media reported on Tuesday.

Under the Space Security Initiative, adopted at the Space Development Strategy Headquarters' meeting chaired by Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, Japan plans to join the US-led Joint Space Operations Center, which also includes the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia, to boost its capabilities to deter increasing threats in space, the NHK broadcaster reported.

Tokyo also aims to enhance data gathering with small satellite chains and boost collaboration between the Japanese Defense Ministry and the Aerospace Exploration Agency, as well as Japan's cooperation with the United States and other nations in order to strengthen the efficiency of countermeasures and establish global rules on space use, the report said.

