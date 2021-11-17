Japan Conducts First Trial Runs of Driverless High-Speed Shinkansen Train - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Japan has conducted its first trial runs of a high-speed driverless train Shinkansen, NHK tv channel reported on Wednesday.

The tests took place in the vicinity of Niigata on a 16-feet road section for 11 days and ended on Wednesday, according to the NHK.

The 12-car bullet train of the E7 series made three autonomous driving runs, reaching the speed of up to 62 miles per hour. The train driver was inside the cab in case of unforeseen emergencies, but the system successfully met all the train operation functions, from the departure to speed control and motion cessation. Trial runs took place at night, after regular scheduled trains had finished operating, the TV channel reported.