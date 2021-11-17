UrduPoint.com

Japan Conducts First Trial Runs Of Driverless High-Speed Shinkansen Train - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 6 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 02:20 PM

Japan Conducts First Trial Runs of Driverless High-Speed Shinkansen Train - Reports

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th November, 2021) Japan has conducted its first trial runs of a high-speed driverless train Shinkansen, NHK tv channel reported on Wednesday.

The tests took place in the vicinity of Niigata on a 16-feet road section for 11 days and ended on Wednesday, according to the NHK.

The 12-car bullet train of the E7 series made three autonomous driving runs, reaching the speed of up to 62 miles per hour. The train driver was inside the cab in case of unforeseen emergencies, but the system successfully met all the train operation functions, from the departure to speed control and motion cessation. Trial runs took place at night, after regular scheduled trains had finished operating, the TV channel reported.

Related Topics

Driver Road Niigata Japan TV All From

Recent Stories

Bushra says she pretends to be Sumbul on phone cal ..

Bushra says she pretends to be Sumbul on phone call with mother

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan's centuries old trees under threat as ..

Balochistan's centuries old trees under threat as cold weather scales deforestat ..

13 minutes ago
 Fire erupts in Victoria Center Saddar

Fire erupts in Victoria Center Saddar

13 minutes ago
 UN backs plans to ensure regular, healthy school m ..

UN backs plans to ensure regular, healthy school meals

13 minutes ago
 Logistics Center in Bruzgi Checkpoint Hosts Over 1 ..

Logistics Center in Bruzgi Checkpoint Hosts Over 1,000 Migrants - Belarussian Re ..

13 minutes ago
 Steps being taken to enhance recovery: Director WA ..

Steps being taken to enhance recovery: Director WASA

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.