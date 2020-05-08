UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Japan Defense Ministry To Launch New Space Unit On May 18 To Protect Satellites - Reports

Daniyal Sohail 1 minute ago Fri 08th May 2020 | 05:14 PM

Japan Defense Ministry to Launch New Space Unit on May 18 to Protect Satellites - Reports

Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono has said that a new space unit will be launched within the Air Self-Defense Forces on May 18 to protect the country's satellites, the Kyodo News agency reported on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th May, 2020) Japanese Defense Minister Taro Kono has said that a new space unit will be launched within the Air Self-Defense Forces on May 18 to protect the country's satellites, the Kyodo news agency reported on Friday.

"Countermeasures against (space) debris are extremely important.

We will look into expanding the scale of the unit in the future," Kono said at a press conference, as quoted by the Japanese agency.

The Space Domain Mission Unit will have 20 personnel and will be based at the Fuchu Air Base near Tokyo, the agency reported. Plans for the creation of a specific space unit were first drawn up in December 2018.

The unit is expected to become fully operational in 2023 and will rely on collaboration with the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and the US military.

Related Topics

Tokyo Japan May December 2018 Satellites

Recent Stories

Collaborative Russian-German Online Concert Symbol ..

1 minute ago

Putin Says Attempts to Rewrite History Can Be Expl ..

1 minute ago

Number of Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Poland Incre ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Ambassador in China Says 11 Flights With M ..

4 minutes ago

Afghanistan's Khost Police Chief Killed in Roadsid ..

4 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat shares what her fans should do durin ..

20 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Technology

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.