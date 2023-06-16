UrduPoint.com

Japan Drafting Law To Regulate Apple-Google Duopoly In App Stores - Reports

Daniyal Sohail Published June 16, 2023 | 03:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2023) The Japanese government plans to pass a new law that would obligate Google and Apple to allow the installation of app stores from third-party developers on their devices to diversify the market and give consumers more choices, Japanese media reported on Friday.

Under the two tech giants' current policies, third-party developers are reportedly faced with numerous obstacles when they try to upload their application to the App Store or Google Play, including very high fees.

The law would also prevent Apple and Google from requiring app developers to use the platforms' payment infrastructure, the Kyodo news agency said.

However, the prospect of new app stores also raises security concerns such as the protection of personal data or the spread of malicious apps, the report added.

Apple's Japan office said, as quoted by Kyodo, that it "objects" to many of the government's proposals, adding that they "put at risk" the company's ability to support app developers and protect the privacy and security of the users.

