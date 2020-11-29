Japan Launches H-2A Carries Rocket With Data Relay Satellite

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th November, 2020) Japan has launched on Sunday an H-2A carrier rocket with a satellite designed to relay data for military and civilian purposes from the Tanegashima Space Center in southwestern Japan.

The rocket was launched at 4:25 a.m.

local time (07:25 GMT) and is set to put the Japanese Data Relay Satellite-1 (JDRS-1) into geosynchronous orbit.

The satellite is expected to ensure data relay between the devices of the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency in low Earth orbit and ground stations for space communications.