Japan Launches Its 1st Ever Space Defense Unit To Protect Satellites

Mon 18th May 2020 | 03:57 PM

The Japanese Ministry of Defense (JMOD) on Monday inaugurated the first ever space domain unit of Japan's self-defense forces with a declared mission to monitor kinetic and non-kinetic threats to the country's satellites in an official ceremony in Tokyo, attended by Defense Minister Taro Kono

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th May, 2020) The Japanese Ministry of Defense (JMOD) on Monday inaugurated the first ever space domain unit of Japan's self-defense forces with a declared mission to monitor kinetic and non-kinetic threats to the country's satellites in an official ceremony in Tokyo, attended by Defense Minister Taro Kono.

"On May 18, JMOD established Space Operations Squadron which is the first space domain mission unit for JMOD," the ministry said on Twitter.

In an attached picture from the ceremony, Kono can bee seen handing a unit-flag to the commander of the new squadron. He also gave a speech "to encourage the commander and the other representative, who will be the pioneers in the new domain, with great expectation," according to the ministry's statement.

"This unit will work on not only SSA [Space Situational Awareness] in cooperation with JAXA [Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency], the U.S. Forces and others, but also other missions to secure stable use of space, for example, protection of satellites by providing advice to the operators based on orbit analysis of satellites and space debris," the ministry said in a follow-up tweet.

The mission is expected to begin full-scale operations no sooner than in 2023. It is expected to have 20 personnel and be based at the Fuchu Air Base near Tokyo.

Plans for the creation of a specific space unit were first drawn up in December 2018.

On April 20, the Japanese government passed a bill to set up the Space Domain Mission Unit by the end of the fiscal year.

More Stories From Technology

