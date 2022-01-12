UrduPoint.com

Japan Lodges Protest With North Korea Over Latest Missile Test - Japanese Defense Ministry

The Japanese government has protested North Korea recent missile launch using the diplomatic channels, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi was cited as saying by Kyodo News Agency on Wednesday

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2022) The Japanese government has protested North Korea recent missile launch using the diplomatic channels, Japanese Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi was cited as saying by Kyodo news Agency on Wednesday.

Kishi said that the protest was filed through its embassy in Beijing.

Earlier in the day, the official newspaper of the Workers' Party of North Korea confirmed that Pyongyang tested a hypersonic missile on Tuesday, with missile's warhead reaching the target at a distance of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles). The country's leader, Kim Jong Un reportedly observed the test launch.

That was the second test conducted by North Korea within a week. The first test launch carried out last Wednesday was strongly condemned by Japan and its allies, including the United Kingdom and the United States.

On Monday, the countries issued a joint statement, urging North Korea to abandon its ballistic missile program and "engage in meaningful dialogue" to ensure peace and stability in the Korean Peninsula.

The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff said Tuesday that the new Pyongyang's missile was more advanced than the one launched on January 5, with the projectile flying over 700 kilometers at a maximum speed of about Mach 10. Nonetheless, officials are yet to confirm whether the missile was hypersonic.

Following the incident, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida condemned North Korea's action for firing another missile on January 5 in defiance of the international calls, adding that Japan will "take all possible measures to prepare for contingencies."

